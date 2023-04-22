KEEGAN CRUSHING MINORS
Methuen’s Dom Keegan is off to a monster start to his first full professional baseball season.
The power hitting catcher/first baseman was hitting a cool .500 (16 for 32) with two homers, 10 runs and nine RBIs through nine games for the Charleston RiverDogs, the single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The former Central Catholic and Vanderbilt star was a combined 4 for 8 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) on Wednesday and Thursday, after going 4 for 4 with four RBIs on Sunday against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals).
He was named Carolina League Player of the Week of the first week of the season.
OMOYENI NAMED CAPTAIN
Former Central Catholic star Osho Omoyeni has been named a captain for the University of New Hampshire football team for the 2023 season. The new captains were announced after the Wildcats’ annual spring game.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound redshirt senior offensive lineman is heading into his third season as a starting center/guard for the Wildcats. He started all 13 games in 2022 and all eight games in 2021. He also played in 5 of 11 games in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. Prior to that, the Lowell resident was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic offensive and defensive lineman for Central Catholic.
REPRESENTING GRANDPA
While last weekend’s Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational was, as always, meaningful for Haverhill High track athletes, a North Andover trackster also had an emotional connection to the event.
Scarlet Knights shot putter Nick Ottaviani, who competed in the meet, is the grandson of its namesake, legendary Haverhill High coach and administrator John Ottaviani.
CAPTAINS CORNER
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
