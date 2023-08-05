NEW RANGER COACHES
Methuen High announced the hiring of a pair of new varsity coaches on Friday.
New golf coach Bill Blackwell is a very familiar face to Rangers fans. He’s had a highly successful run as Methuen’s head boys hockey coach, a job he’s held since 2016, leading the Rangers to back-to-back MVC/DCL Division 3 title in the last two winters. He also spent four season (2016-19) as Methuen’s baseball coach and served as the Rangers’ JV golf coach before taking the head job.
Methuen has also hired Joann Lanari-Guay as its new girls cross country coach. Lanari-Guay is an avid runner and is currently a guidance counselor at Methuen High.
SIWICKI TO UNH
North Andover’s Olivia Siwicki announced on Twitter that she will continue her soccer career at Division 1 UNH.
Siwicki was an MVC All-Star defender for the Scarlet Knights last year as a junior. Also a track standout, she finished third in the area in the 400 hurdles (68.61).
SUPERSTAR SUPPORT
A pair of football superstars from The Eagle-Tribune area returned to the region recently to visit local gridiron athletes.
Notre Dame football freshman Preston Zinter of North Andover returned to Central Catholic last week, and worked out with his former Raider teammates and coaches. He was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star tight end and linebacker for Central. He kicked off camp with Notre Dame this week.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers star tight end Pat Freiermuth — the former Eagle-Tribune MVP who starred at Pentucket and Brooks — was recently in the area and spent some time working with Hamilton-Wenham, which is coached by his big brother, former Pentucket standout Tim Freiermuth.
Freiermuth kicked off his third training camp with the Steelers last week.
