Rangers East champs
Methuen High football will compete in the Northeast 7v7 New England championship on Thursday (4 p.m.) at Bishop Fenwick High School. It was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed due to thunderstorms.
The Rangers earned their spot by taking home the Northeast 7v7 Division 1 East Regional title last weekend at Peabody High School. They are scheduled to open play against Lowell Catholic.
Methuen’s offense is, of course, led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason (1,928 yards, 17 TDs passing last fall), an incoming junior, and his sophomore-to-be brother Shane Eason, a running back/receiver.
Drew Eason recently had a recruiting visit at Division 1-AA UNH, according to his Twitter page.
Reaching 2,000
When former Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis hit a grand slam for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 10, it was the 2,000th major league home run by a former Lowell Spinner. Chavis played for the Spinners in 2018, their second-to-last season.
Ex-Red Sox and Florida Marlins slugger Hanley Ramirez (271) owns the most career big league homers for a former Spinner, with Mookie Betts (201) closing fast. Longtime journeymen outfielder Brandon Moss (160) and Kevin Youkilis (150) are next on the list.
Those stats are courtesy of Lowell Spinners resident historian Chaz Scoggins.
High-5 to Red Sox?
I came across and interesting fact while reading a story on Joe Castiglione, who was honored for his 40 years as Red Sox radio announced last week.
According to the story, which ran in the Boston Globe in 1983, one of the candidates for the Sox job was beloved WCVB Channel 5 sports anchor Mike Lynch.
Known for his “High Five” high school sports series and annual Thanksgiving Day football special, Lynch worked for Channel 5 from 1982-2019.
UNH offers Mankins
The University of New Hampshire football has offered offensive and defensive lineman Case Mankins, the son of longtime New England Patriots offensive lineman Logan Mankins.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound All-Scholastic Case is heading into his senior season at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro. He has also received offers from Bryant University and the University of Maine, among others.
Endicott offers Knights
Endicott College might soon have a very North Andover feel. The Gulls recently offered Scarlet Knights incoming senior offensive/defensive linemen Finn Murphy and Shane Fitzgerald, they both announced on Twitter.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.