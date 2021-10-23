Top rushing QBs
While discussing Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira, who has run for 479 yards and 9 touchdowns this fall, colleague Dave Dyer asked me about the best running QBs I’ve seen throughout the region since I joined The Eagle-Tribune full-time in 2007. That sent me down a rabbit hole, so here are a few that really stood out:
Methuen’s Cal Carroll (MHS, ‘11) tops the list. The powerful straight-ahead runner ran for 1,247 yards — including 132 in a win over Central Catholic — and 18 touchdowns as a senior and 1,058 yards and 15 TDs as a junior. Fellow Ranger Jordan Perdomo (MHS ‘18) ran for 974 yards and 15 TDs as a senior, and a year later Connor Bryant (MHS ‘20) ran for 887 yards and 13 TDs.
Central Catholic’s Mike Milano (CCHS ‘14) ran for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Raiders to the 2013 Division 1 state title and collected 1,926 ground yards and 30 TDs for his career.
In his lone season as a starter, Greater Lawrence’s Shamil Diaz (GLTS 2020) ran for 1,722 yards, 507 yards more than any other area QB since The Eagle-Tribune began keeping records in 1994, while leading the Reggies to the Division 7 North title. And, yes, area all-time leading passer EJ Perry IV of Andover (AHS 2017) ran for 1,006 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.
Daccord in net
North Andover’s Joey Daccord made his first start for the NHL’s expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, making 32 saves and allowing three goals against the New Jersey Devils. He’s one of three goalies that have started a game in net for the Kraken so far.
The NHL is nothing new for Daccord. He appeared in eight games for Ottawa last winter (3.28 goals-against average) and one for the Senators in 2018-19.
Fellow North Andoverite Colin Blackwell is also listed on the Kraken roster, but has not yet appeared in a game according to the team’s website (nhl.com/kraken).
Niang on Cameo
If you have $250 to spare and want a shout-out from Methuen’s Georges Niang, the Philadelphia 76ers forward is available on the website Cameo.com — which allows fans to pay for messages from celebrities who join the site.
Niang scored 11 points in his debut with the 76ers last week. He spent the previous four years as a key reserve for the Utah Jazz.
Fast star for DeSouza
Former North Andover star Gabe DeSouza was off to a fast start for the Curry College football team before running into injury trouble.
DeSouza had six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a win over Hartwick and eight catches for 105 yards and a score in a loss to Endicott. He’s also served as the team’s punter. The junior hasn’t appeared in the last two games, I’m told, due to an injury.
