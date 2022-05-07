Delap honored
Katherine Delap was honored at Methuen High last week after being named Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) female Scholar Athlete of the Month.
Delap was a leader of the girls soccer and basketball teams and currently the lacrosse team. She’s also a “partner” for Methuen’s Unified Basketball Team. “She did an amazing job building relationships with these students and building up their confidence and self-worth,” said girls basketball and unified basketball coach Ryan Middlemiss in the MIAA press release.
Delap is also ranked in the top-10 of her class of 500 students and is enrolled in entirely Advanced Placement classes.
Harris to represent USA
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill has been named to the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship. The tournament will run from May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.
Harris was one of eight defenseman, and 24 players overall, named to the team. Harris previously represented the USA in the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase.
EJ and Trevor
Andover’s E.J. Perry will be fighting for the backup quarterback job for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he signed as a rookie free agent, behind 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. But did you know the two QBs once faced off in college?
While still with Boston College, on Nov. 10, 2018, Perry was called upon to replace injured Anthony Brown and take on Lawrence and eventual national champion Clemson. Now they’re teammates.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com and bburt@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
From Merrimack to NFL
Merrimack College defensive back Caleb Holden signed a rookie free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. In his career with the Warriors, he made 106 tackles and nine interceptions. He also returned kicks.
Holden joins a growing list of Merrimack College players earning chances in the NFL, including current Houston Texans offensive lineman Sam Cooper and Jovan Grant, who was in camp with the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last year.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.