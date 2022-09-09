FABULOUS FREDERIQUE
Former Methuen High standout Isaac Frederique opened his senior college season with a bang, catching five passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, as WPI rocked Worcester State 58-21 last week. He had TDs of 73 and 36 yards, added a tackle, and did it all wearing a Methuen High T-shirt under his WPI uniform.
Frederique is coming off a strong 2021 season in which he caught 31 passes for 499 yards and two touchdowns.
Fellow former Ranger Aaron Searth -- a former Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman who now plays fullback -- added a carry for eight yards for WPI in last week's win. Fellow Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman-turned-fullback Noah Poulin of Salem had a catch.
HALL OF FAME HAVERHILL
Haverhill native Kevin Fitzgerald has been named to the St. Joseph's University (Maine) Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced this week.
Fitzgerald (SJU class of 1988) was a four-year starting shortstop for the Monks. He had a .327 career batting average with 122 runs and 102 RBIs in 146 career games.
He is not to be confused with state champion Timberlane football coach Kevin Fitzgerald, who graduated from Timberlane in 1991.
PRACTICE STAR
Former North Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB Jack O'Connell earned Offensive "Scout" Player of the Week for Stonehill last week. The freshman ran the "scout" team, helping prepare his teammates to beat Bloomsburg 33-30 in OT.
MISSING FANS
On Tuesday, the Red Sox played in front of just 8,069 fans at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field. It was the smallest crowd for a Red Sox game since 1999 in Montreal (7,233).
It must feel lousy to be a player like ex-Lowell Spinner Manuel Margot, playing for a World Series contender like the Rays, yet drawing basically no fans. But at least the Trop has a nice exhibit dedicated to beloved former Ray Carlos Pena of Haverhill.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
