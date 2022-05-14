Hoh’s big year
Southern Maine Community College star freshman Derek Hoh of Methuen has been named to the 11-player Yankee Small College Conference baseball team, after helping SMCC win the USCC title and earn a berth in the USCAA Small College World Series.
Hoh, an infielder and leadoff hitter, hit .374 with 25 RBIs and 32 runs this spring for SMCC. He was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs in his squad’s last tournament victory.
Hoh and the Seawolves return to action on Monday, facing Mid Atlantic Christian (N.C.) in DuBois, Pa.
Fellow former Ranger Cori Rizzo hit a walk-off three-run homer in Western New England softball’s recent 6-3 win over the University of New England in the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals. Rizzo, a junior, hit .297 with 23 RBIs and 16 runs this spring.
Local Clash
Professional hockey players Joey Daccord of North Andover and Paul Thompson of Derry, N.H., are facing off in the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs.
Daccord is the starting goalie for the Charlotte Checkers (Seattle Kraken affiliate), which led Thompson and the Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) 2-0 heading into Saturday’s Game 3. Daccord earned the win in both games, the second of which went to double-overtime.
Yaz update
San Fransisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski of Andover missed two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 in April. He returned at the start of May, and heading into the weekend he had at least one hit in 7 of his 8 games this month. That includes a pair of homers. In 22 games this season, he’s hitting .267.
Captains Corner
With spring sports at the halfway point, we at The Eagle-Tribune are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Noah Stars
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh scored 24 points and added 20 assists in Shanghai Sharks’ 94-81 win over Jilin Northeast Tigers last week. The was just two days after he scored 25 points against the same Tigers.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.”
