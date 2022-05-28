McKinnon sets record
Will McKinnon set a new Methuen High boys lacrosse record with his 101st career goal in Monday’s 18-0 win over Woburn. He now sits at 105 goals for his career, impressive since his sophomore season was cancelled and his junior season was shortened due to COVID-19.
The mark breaks the old Ranger record of 100 goals owned by former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Dan O’Connell (MHS, 2018).
Bard the singer
In last week’s feature on North Andover record-setting track thrower Jenna Bard, I neglected to note that Bard is also an accomplished singer. The senior is a member of the North Andover High Music Program.
Lagos wins national title
Former Windham High star Abigail Lagos (class of 2017) helped lead the University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse team to the Division 2 National Championship last Sunday, the first in school history.
The graduate student scored three goals in the title game, an 11-9 victory over East Stroudsburg. She finished the season with 93 goals in 23 games and her career with 212 goals in 63 career games.
Harris skips Graduation
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill skipped his Northeastern University graduation earlier this month to play in the IIHF World Championship (May 13-29.)
Harris said in a story for NHL.com, “I didn’t picture this, but if there’s one thing I’d rather be doing than graduation, it would be playing hockey at the World Championship,”
Langlois retires
Congrats go out to former Eagle-Tribune boys tennis (2017) and boys soccer (2010) Coach of the Year Christian Langlois, who announced his retirement from coaching.
In 22 years as head boys soccer coach at Pentucket, Langlois compiled a a 216-133-64 record and made the state tournament 17 times. In 17 years as a head tennis coach (14 at Pentucket, three at Newburyport), Langlois had a 120-99 record and five Cape Ann League titles.
Captains Corner
