ROMANO STARTS HOT
Former Methuen High football star and reigning Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Anthony Romano is off to an impressive start for Hobart College football.
Romano intercepted a pass in his college debut, and in three games he has eight tackles, two for a loss, and a blocked kick. The linebacker also returned a kickoff 12 yards.
MAINE OFFERS PEREIRA
Star Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira received a college football offer from the University of Maine last week he reported. He said it was his fifth Division 1 offer.
If the defending Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP were to choose Maine, he would have a chance to face off against the Black Bears’ arch-rival, the University of New Hampshire. UNH is quarterbacked by the man he replaced as Central Catholic QB, three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Bret Edwards, who is currently a sophomore.
RELIVE THE ACTION
For video highlights from Andover vs. Lawrence football from Saturday, Pinkerton against Londonderry (Friday) — led by Cole Yennaco — and Whittier vs. Shawsheen (Thursday), visit eagletribune.com.
The videos feature every offensive touchdown scored by the four local teams.
SATLOW TO F&M
Andover senior basketball big man Logan Satlow will play his college hoops at Division 3 Franklin & Marshall College (Penn.) he announced on Twitter this week. Satlow, a 6-foot-7 center/forward, averaged 8.2 points per as a junior during last winter’s COVID-shortened season.
HISTORIC WIN
Congrats go out to Windham assistant head football coach Lauren Gaudette, who earned her first win as a head coach last week when the Jaguars JVs beat Nashua North.
While it’s tough to say officially, that was likely the first win for a local football team at any level with a female as head coach.
WALLACE NO-NO
Red Sox prospect Jacob Wallace of Methuen was one of four pitchers who combined on a no-hitter for the single-A Greenville Drive against the Asheville Tourists earlier this month.
Wallace needed only nine pitches to complete a 1-2-3 ninth inning to finish off Greenville’s first no-no since 2018. The game was started by Jeremy Wu-Yelland.
Captains Corner
The fall season is underway, and that means we have a new crop of high school captains ready to lead their teams.
If you’re an athletic director, coach, parent or even athlete who would like your team’s captains featured in our regular Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner feature, please send a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com.
