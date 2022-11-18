METHUEN'S ROMANO HONORED
Former Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year and current Hobart College star Anthony Romano of Methuen has been named to the All-Liberty League First Team Defense for the 2022 season.
The sophomore linebacker leads Hobart in total tackles (85), solo tackles (43) and tackles for loss (10.5). He also has 3.5 sacks, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Statesmen, who were 7-3 heading into Saturday's Bushnell Bowl against Washington and Jefferson College.
In two seasons at Hobart, the former Methuen Ranger has made 106 tackles.
The Methuen video features a pair of touchdown passes from Drew Eason to Shane Eason and a few big plays by tight end Anesti Touma against Springfield Central.
The Pinkerton video features a few big passes from Tim Hersom to Jacob Albert and Cole Yennaco's touchdown run against Londonderry.
REYNOSO EARNS HONOR
Northern Essex Community College star Luis Reynoso of Lawrence was named NJCAA Basketball Division 3 Men's Player of the Week for last week.
Reynoso scored 24 points and added 14 rebounds in a win over Essex Community College and added 23 points and 15 rebounds in a victory over Quincy College. For the season, the 6-foot-6 freshman is averaging 20.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.
HAVERHILL REPLACED
With Haverhill football cancelling the rest of the season, its longtime Thanksgiving Day rival Lowell will play New Hampshire foe Winnacunnet on Turkey Day.
This fall would have marked the 25th edition of the Thanksgiving rivalry between Haverhill and Lowell. The Red Raiders hold a 16-8 advantage in the holiday rivalry, including last year's 41-36 comeback victory, in which the Hillies held a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.
