ZINTER A CAPTAIN
North Andover’s Zak Zinter has been name one of six captains for the 2023 University of Michigan football team.
“It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of so many Michigan football greats who have served as captains of this program over the years,” said Zinter in a press release.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior offensive lineman was recently named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press and a second-team All-American by the Sporting News.
The Athletic ranked Zinter, a guard, the top interior lineman prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft, and projected him as a second or third round draft pick.
PICKLES TO PROVIDENCE
Methuen High junior soccer star Courtnee Pickles has verbally committed to play for Division 1 Providence College, the Rangers announced on Twitter.
Pickles, a forward, was an All-Merrimack Valley Conference first team selection last fall and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman. Her sister, former Methuen star Hailee Pickles, is in her freshman season with the Saint Anselm women’s soccer team.
NEFJ ALL-STATE LOCALS
The New England Football Journey released its Massachusetts preseason All-State team, and a number of locals were represented.
Named to the first team were Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Methuen running back/receiver Shane Eason and North Andover linebacker/running back Zach Wolinski, along with Central Catholic quarterback and Clemson recruit Blake Hebert and Andover defensive lineman Brian Hnat.
Named to the second team were two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Methuen quarterback Drew Eason and North Andover defensive lineman Jake O’Neil. Making the third team were North Andover tight end Jake Saalfrank and Central Catholic defensive lineman Presley Titus.
PANTHERS HIRE SULESKI
Pentucket recently announced the hiring of Ross Suleski as its new boys soccer coach. Suleski replaces Gus Savage, who spent one year at the helm after replacing 22-year head coach and former Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year Christian Langlois.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The fall sports season might just be underway, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.