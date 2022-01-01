Blackwell kicks COVID
After a bout with COVID-19, North Andover’s Colin Blackwell returned to the lineup for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
Blackwell told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin he was “hit pretty bad” by COVID, and “I struggled doing my laundry. I was pretty sick to be quite honest with you for about five days.”
Blackwell entered the weekend with two goals and an assist in nine games for the Kraken this winter.
Keegan preseason All-American
Vanderbilt star Dominic Keegan of Methuen has been named a Division 1 second-team preseason All-American by Baseballnews.com. The former Central Catholic star was one of six catchers to be honored across the first, second and third teams.
Keegan hit .345 with 15 homers and 57 RBIs last year as a junior. He was drafted in the 19th round (No. 573 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, but he elected to return to college.
Beaton’s national honor
Pentucket’s Ruth Beaton has been named 2021 United States Field Hockey Coach of the Year by the field hockey website TopOfTheCircle.com.The site has given the award since 1993, and Beaton is just the second coach from Massachusetts to be honored.
In her 28th season as head coach, Beaton led Pentucket to the best season in program history. The Green and White finished 19-2-1 and advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals. Beaton’s career record is 186-237-89.
Driscoll to Rivier
Methuen/Tewksbury hockey standout Jessica Driscoll will continue her career at Rivier (N.H.) University. In 12 games, Driscoll notched 13 goals and five assists in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. The Tewksbury senior has scored three goals this winter, including her 50th career tally.
Another Hall of Famer
While listing Pinkerton basketball standout Liz Lavoie‘s impressive athletic family, I left one out. Her uncle Paul Lavoie Jr. was inducted into the Salem High Hall of Fame in 2010. He is one of four members of the family in the Salem Hall of Fame.
How rich are Sox?
Website MLBtraderumors.com compiled a list of the net worth of each Major League Baseball team’s principal owner, and Red Sox owner John Henry was in a tie for 13th at $3.6 billion.
The richest were the Mets’ Steve Cohen ($15.9 billion), the Blue Jays’ Edward Rogers III ($11.5 billion) and the Braves’ John Malone ($8 billion).
The poorest were Reds owner Robert Castellini ($400 million) and Marlins owner Bruce Sherman ($500 million). The Yankees’ Steinbrenner family was just ahead of the Red Sox at $3.8 billion.
