Kraken breakthrough
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell scored his first goal as a member of the NHL’s expansion Seattle Kraken on Friday. It was his third game playing for the team.
Scoring NHL goals is nothing new for Blackwell. He tallied 12 goals in 47 games as a member of the New York Rangers last winter, and three goals in 27 games with the Nashville Predators in 2019-20.
Cooperstein to Union
North Andover standout lineman and quad-captain David Cooperstein will continue his football career at Union College, he announced last week. The big 6-foot-4, 275 pounder has been a force on the offensive and defensive line this fall for the Scarlet Knights. He had a big fumble recovery in the win over then-unbeaten Chelmsford.
There are no locals on the current Union football roster, but the lacrosse team features a trio of Andover High alums in Ryan Puglisi, Matt Belluche and Sam Brosnan. All three are defenders.
Andover track honored
The website Stadiumtalk.com recently released a story on the best high school track program in each state in the USA, and Andover was named the No. 1 program in Massachusetts.
The story noted the Golden Warriors’ nine All-State team titles and the program’s three MSTCA Hall of Fame coaches — current coach Peter Comeau and late coaches and track legends Dick Collins and Art Iworsley. It also mentioned recent standouts Sebastian Silveria, Sean Caveney and Jake Dalton.
The story combined Nashua North/South as the top program in New Hampshire.
Giving back
While the Methuen football team was winning games, it was also raising money for a good cause. Tom Ryan‘s Rangers recently raised $500 for the Methuen School District’s BackPack Program.
The program works with Methuen Cares, which “offers home delivery of nutritious/shelf stable foods to help supplement the food needs of low income, homebound, elderly and disabled individuals.”
Glynn honored
Former Central Catholic star and RIT sophomore Michael Glynn (CCHS, 2020) was named Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Rookie of the Week for last week. The 149-pounder won the Ned McGinley Invitational title, winning five matches in the meet. The former Eagle-Tribune All-Star from Salem also placed third at the Ohio Intercollegiate Open.
Windham correction
I recently incorrectly listed Windham football’s record for the 2021 season. Jack Byrne‘s Jaguars were actually 1-8 with a 7-6 win over Alvirne on Sept. 10.
