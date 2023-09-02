BOBO MAKES SEAHAWKS
Former North Andover resident Jake Bobo made the 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced earlier this week.
The undrafted rookie out of UCLA — who spent much of his childhood on the Brooks School campus — was one of the breakout stars for the Seahawks during training camp. He had seven catches for 125 yards and a pair of TDs in the preseason. He also developed a major connection with Seattle QB Geno Smith.
“I was so excited for Jake,” Smith said to SI.com. “Thinking about back in OTAs and minicamp when he was making all those plays, and everyone was like okay, what is he going to do when we put the pads on? Everything we’ve seen from Bobo is what he is. He’s been making plays, he gets separation, gets open, catches the ball, and he’s been a great player for us.”
DRACUT KEEPING FOOTBALL
Methuen football will, at least for now, keep its Thanksgiving Day rival.
The Lowell Sun newspaper is reporting the Dracut High will play football this season, after it was reported earlier this week that it might have to call off the season due to struggling with low numbers. The Sun reports that the Middies have formed a co-op partnership with Innovation Academy of Tyngsboro.
FITZPATRICK TO ULOWELL
Methuen standout Kiera Fitzpatrick has committed to play soccer at UMass Lowell, the Rangers reported on Twitter on Friday.
A standout midfielder in soccer, Fitzpatrick also scored 60 goals in lacrosse this past spring.
Fitzpatrick becomes the second Ranger soccer player to commit to a Division 1 program in two weeks, joining Courtnee Pickles, who’s headed to Providence.
NEW CAL WEBSITE
The Cape Ann League will no longer be using the MAscores.com website as a base of operation. Instead, you can go to: www.cal1970.org for results.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The fall sports season might just be underway, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
