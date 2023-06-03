BURT HEATS UP
North Andover’s Max Burt has been swinging a hot bat for the Somerset Patriots, the double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
In 29 games so far this spring, the 26-year-old Burt is hitting a cool .280 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. He’s more than half way to his home run (11) and RBI (32) numbers from all of last season.
Burt is also continuing to show his stellar versatility in the field, playing second base (20 games) shortstop (six games) and third base (1 game). He’s also been the designated hitter for two games.
MOODY MOVING ALONG
North Andover’s Samirah Moody has continued to dazzle for the University of Southern California (USC) track.
The sophomore qualified to run three events at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships — which will be held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas — with an outstanding performance at the West Regionals at Sacramento State University.
Moody qualified ninth in both the 100 dash in 11.15 seconds and the 200 dash in 22.76 seconds. She also ran the second leg of the 4x100 that finished fifth overall and advanced to the finals.
FISHER CATS NO. 1
Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. — the home ballpark of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats — has been voted “Best Double-A Ballpark in America” in a poll run by Baseball Digest.
The Fisher Cats, the double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, opened Delta Dental Stadium in downtown Manchester in 2005 and have seen more than 150 future major leaguers play there, including current Blue Jays All-Stars Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. The park began as a 20 seed in the poll.
This follows in tradition of nearby LeLacheur Park, the former home of the defunct Red Sox affiliate the Lowell Spinners, which won numerous “best ballpark” honors.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With spring sports nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
