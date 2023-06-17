CONNOLLY PICKS UMASS OVER CLEMSON
North Andover High track and cross country record-setter Ryan Connolly will run at Division 1 UMass Amherst, after initially committing to ACC power Clemson.
“I decided I wanted to be closer to home, and I felt like I made the wrong decision about where I wanted to be,” said Connolly, noting that Clemson is nearly 1,000 miles from North Andover. “The team at UMass has a lot of great guys on it, and I think I can really succeed in that type of environment. I loved UMass a lot, and when I thought about it more, I realized I made the wrong decision.”
As colleague Jamie Pote noted, Connolly will be rooming at UMass with one of his longtime Merrimack Valley Conference rivals, Andover star Colin Kirn.
DACCORD NEARS TITLE
North Andover’s Joey Daccord is two wins from celebrating an American Hockey League title. The former North Andover High star has led his Coachella Valley FireBirds (Seattle Kraken affiliate) to a 2-2 series tie with the Hershey Bears (Pittsburgh Penguins) in the Calder Cup Finals. Game 5 will be played on Saturday.
Daccord blanked Hershey in Game 1 and Game 2 of the series, becoming the first goalie with back-to-back shutouts in the first two games of the Calder Cup Finals since Moe Roberts of Cleveland in 1939. In 22 postseason games this spring, Daccord has three shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.
Daccord was featured on NHL.com this week, and discussed how happy he is in the Seattle organization.
“It’s been really special here,” Daccord said in the story. “I’m just super grateful and appreciative of the way I’ve been supported here. The support, I think, has blown us all away right from the beginning and now these playoff games have been absolutely bananas.”
CAPTAINS CORNER
