DACCORD VS. SANFORD
A pair of former local superstars are facing off with a trip to the Calder Cup Final — the American Hockey League’s championship series — on the line.
North Andover’s Joey Daccord has led the Coachella Valley ThunderBirds (AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken) into the Western Conference Finals, where they’re facing Zach Sanford of Derry, N.H., and the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators).
Daccord has been brilliant this postseason. In 13 playoff games this season, the former North Andover High star has recorded a 2.09 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. Those numbers are up from his 2.38 GAA and .918 save percentage during the regular season.
At the other end of the ice is Sanford, a former Pinkerton state champ who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues. In 10 playoff games this season, Sanford has two goals and four assists after tallying 12 goals and 16 assists in 45 regular season games.
On the other side of the bracket, in the Eastern Conference Finals, is former Malden Catholic star Mike Vecchione of the Hershey Bears.
MOODY DAZZLES
North Andover’s Samirah Moody, a track star for the University of Southern California (USC), placed second at the Pac-12 championship meet in the 100-meter (11.26) and fourth in the 200-meter (22.50) earlier this month. The sophomore former BB&N star also ran the second leg of the 4x100 relay.
This news courtesy of renowned track guru Larry Newman of Haverhill.
LAMARRE TO TEAM USA
Haverhill’s Griffin LaMarre has been named to the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team for the World Para Ice Hockey Championship. The tournament will be played in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, from May 28-June 4.
LaMarre, a goalie, has led Team USA to gold medals at the 2022 International Para Hockey Cup and Paralympic Winter Games, among other accomplishments.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With spring sports nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.