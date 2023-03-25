DACCORD BACK TO KRAKEN
North Andover’s Joey Daccord turned in a stellar performance for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken on Thursday, stopping 23 of 24 shots against the Nashville Predators. Unfortunately, the Kraken fell 2-1 in a shootout.
Daccord had won his other two NHL starts this season, making 29 saves to beat Dallas and 36 saves to top Calgary. He also continues to star in the AHL. He has a 24-6-3 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 33 games for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
HARRIS MISSES GARDEN
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris missed out on his first appearance as a pro hockey player at the TD Garden when his Montreal Canadiens visited the Boston Bruins on Thursday due to an injury.
Harris, a top defenseman for the Habs, has missed the past two-plus weeks due to a lower body injury. Prior to that, Harris had three goals and 15 points in 60 games this season.
The Garden’s been good to Harris over the years. It’s where he scored the game-winning overtime goal for Northeastern in the 2020 Beanpot Tournament championship.
GOSS TO PHILLIPS
Another local star is headed to Phillips Academy football for a postgraduate season.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Aidan Goss of Windham is headed to the Big Blue. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Goss made 88 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Jaguars in 2022, including 10 stops in a 21-point comeback win over Concord. He also excelled as an offensive lineman.
NYAMWAYA PRO DAY
Holy Cross held a pro day for local colleges players this past week, and Andover’s James Nyamwaya was one of five Merrimack College players to participate.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive lineman led Merrimack with 5.5 sacks, and added 27 total tackles in 10 games for the Warriors in the fall as a senior. He played high school football at Andover High and Bridgeton Academy.
CAPTAINS CORNER
