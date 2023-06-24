DACCORD SHINES IN DEFEAT
North Andover’s Joey Daccord made 38 saves, but his Coachella Valley Firebirds fell in overtime to the Hershey Bears in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals, the AHL’s championship series.
Daccord finished the playoffs with a 2.22 goals-against average, three shutouts and a .926 save percentage.
Ironically, another former Massachusetts high school hockey standout was the hero in Game 7. Ex-Malden Catholic star Mike Vecchione score the series-winning goal, giving him championships in high school (2011 Super 8 title), college (2014 National Title with Union) and in the pros.
GOLDEN GLOVE FOR VASQUEZ
Northern Essex Community College ace pitcher Jairo Vasquez of Lawrence has been named the NJCAA Division III/Rawlings Gold Glove winner, given to the best defensive player at each position by Rawlings and the NJCAA Baseball Committee.
Vasques becomes the first Gold Glove winner for NECC since Ryan Collins took the award at shortstop in 2018.
ASTRO DUO FEATURED
The champion Pinkerton track duo of Jordan Wheaton and Briana Danis were featured this past week on New Hampshire’s WMUR Channel 9 News for their athletic excellence. Southern New Hampshire-bound Wheaton won the New England title in the 110 hurdles and UNH-bound Danis won her third straight New Hampshire Meet of Champions title in the discus, and won the shot put.
See the feature at wmur.com.
PROOF I’M OLD
While there are daily reminders I’m not young anymore — the 40 milestone’s coming on fast — this one hit me. There’s not a single player left in Major League Baseball that was playing in the bigs when I was in high school.
The two longest-tenured players in the majors debuted when I was in college — Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera (June of 2003) and Royals pitcher Zack Greinke (May of 2004). Both are older than me — by a few months.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The spring sports season might be over, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
