Daccord starring
North Andover’s Joey Daccord has continued to star with the Charlotte Checkers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.
Daccord ranks sixth in the AHL in goals-against average (2.33) and second in save percentage (.926). He’s allowed two of fewer goals in eight of his last nine games, and has allowed more than three goals just once in his last 19 games.
College connection
New Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill has an interesting connection to his new boss, Habs first-year general manager Kent Hughes.
For the last three years at Northeastern University, Harris was a teammate of Hughes’ older son, junior forward Riley Hughes. This winter, they were joined by Kent’s younger son, Huskies freshman forward Jack Hughes.
Harris said the connection to Hughes contributed to his decision to sign with Montreal, instead of opting to become a free agent.
Reggies’ big winter
The Greater Lawrence Tech boys and girls winter track teams delivered impressive seasons.
The Reggie boys went 8-0 and won the dual meet championship and the Commonwealth Conference league championship, according to coach Tony Sarkis.
The Greater Lawrence girls went 6-2 and earned second place in the CAC league meet and dual meet season.
Sanford t
raded
Former Pinkerton Academy star, Eagle-Tribune hockey MVP and NHL veteran Zach Sanford was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the Ottawa Senators for a fifth round draft pick at the NHL trade deadline. In 67 games this season, Sanford has nine goals and nine assists.
Winnipeg is the fourth NHL stop for Sanford. The forward has also played for Washington (2016-17) and St. Louis (2016-21), helping the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. He’s scored 47 NHL goals.
National Champ
Former Brooks School star Caroline Cutter (class of 2019) helped lead the Middlebury College (Vt.) women’s hockey team to a 27-0-0 record and NCAA Division 3 National Championship this winter.
Cutter, a junior center, scored two goals and added an assist on the seasons. She went 8 for 12 on faceoffs in the championship game victory over Gustavus Adolphus College.
Future manager?
Former New Hampshire Fisher Cats manager John Schneider is in his first season as bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. Schneider joined the Blue Jays as an assist coach after leading the Fisher Cats to the Eastern League title in 2018.
