JACQUES TO BUFFALO
Eagle-Tribune track and field and football All-Star Nathan Jacques of North Andover will continue his track career at Division 1 University of Buffalo, he announced on Twitter.
This winter, the extremely versatile 6-foot-1, 210-pounder ran a 7.93 in the 55-meter hurdles, threw the shot put 45-3 — placing at Division 2 states in both events — and high jumped 6-0. He was also a member of the shuttle hurdles relay that placed fifth at New Balance Nationals and the school record pentathlon team.
In football he excelled as a pass rusher and saw time at offensive line.
DUFAULT A TRASH PANDA
Former Windham High and Northeastern baseball star and current Los Angels Angels prospect Brandon Dufault will open the 2023 minor league baseball season as a member of the double-A Rock City Trash Pandas of the Southern League. The team is located in Madison, Ala.
Dufault — a 16th round pick of the Angels in 2021 — spent last summer with the single-A Tri-City Dust Devils. In 34 games, he went 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 45.1 innings.
SANFORD BOUNCING BACK
After a tough start to the season with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, former Pinkerton Academy star Zach Sanford is regaining his former with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. In 42 games, he’s scored 12 goals and added 13 assists.
PREP FOOTBALL FACTORY
Per Salem News reporter Jean DePlacido, when St. John’s Prep running back Carson Browne committed to Bentley University last week, he became the 25th Prep player in the last two years to commit to a college football program, and the 54th Eagle since 2018. That includes a number of Eagle-Tribune area locals, most recently the likes of current senior defensive lineman Mikey Nabbout of Andover (Columbia University) and offensive/defensive lineman Kyle Webster of North Andover (Union College).
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports already well underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
