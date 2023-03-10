KNIGHTS TO SHRINE GAME
Word on locals earning spots in the Aleppo Shriners Football All-Start Classic is starting to come in, and a pair of North Andover athletes have announced they will play in the game.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman and St. Lawrence football recruit Finn Murphy, and All-MVC running back/linebacker James Federico will represent the Scarlet Knights in the game. More locals should join them soon.
CONSTANT TO TRANSFER?
Former Central Catholic Eagle-Tribune basketball All-Star Kevin Constant, currently playing for Le Moyne College, has entered the transfer portal, according to Twitter and verbalcommits.com.
The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore guard averaged 7.9 points in 56 games (28 starts) over two seasons for the Dolphins. Constant starred at Central Catholic, averaging 19.6 points a game as a senior, and became known for his huge slam dunks.
METHUEN TO FISHER CATS
Methuen native Brandon Caron has been hired as assistant general manager of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire and Northeastern, Caron most recently worked as assistant general manager of MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,000-seat concert venue owned by Fenway Sports Group. He's also worked for the Red Sox, Bruins and UMass Lowell.
"We are thrilled to add Brandon to our leadership team,” said Fisher Cats general manager Michael Neis. "His enthusiasm for creating a world-class experience at Delta Dental Stadium is an extremely positive sign for the future of the organization.”
VIGO CATALA IMPRESSES AT NATIONALS
Haverhill High track star Natanael Vigo Catala won his heat in the 400-meter at New Balance Nationals on Friday, taking 13th overall in the championship (top) division in 48.10.
Plenty of other local athletes will compete in the championship and emerging elite divisions for the rest of the weekend.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season at its end, other than a few very fortunate teams, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
