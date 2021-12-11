O’Connell to Stonehill
North Andover star senior quarterback Jack O’Connell will continue his football career at Stonehill College, he announced on his Twitter page last week.
In his first season as a starter this fall, O’Connell won Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 1,875 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw two TDs at Fenway Park.
Record Ranger
While it has not officially been confirmed, Methuen football coach Tom Ryan said it’s believed senior receiver Jason Silverio set a Rangers school record with 83 career receptions.
Silverio caught 42 passes for 563 yards this fall after grabbing 41 passes for 347 yards in the Fall 2 season. He was All-MVC Division 1 first team both seasons.
Methuen relied heavily on the running game during the tenure of late legendary coach Larry Klimas, and on the read-option run game during Pat Graham, Tom Tone and Ryan’s time as coach. Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ranger receiver Raudy Minaya (MHS, 2011) had 50 career receptions for 902 yards.
Andover’s Reilly honored
After leading Andover to the Division 1 state championship, Andover’s Emma Reilly was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Massachusetts team.
Reilly, a junior who is committed to Columbia field hockey, scored 27 goals this fall, including four in the Division 1 semifinals and the lone goal in the state championship game.
Phillips Academy’s Elizabeth Harrison (Wellesley) was also named to the All-Massachusetts team. There was not a New Hampshire team, and only one Granite State athlete made the Northern New England team.
Manty contributing
Andover’s Thomas Manty is off to a strong start for the Brown University hockey team. The freshman entered the weekend with two goals and two assists in 10 games, and is one off the team lead in points. The former Central Catholic and Phillips Academy star scored his first career goal against Harvard, then the No. 15 team in the country.
Catcher to manager
Fun fact, the Red Sox selected three catchers in the top 10 rounds of the 2008 MLB Draft — Christian Vázquez, Tim Federowicz and Ryan Lavarnway — and all three were playing in their 14th professional season in 2021. All three also played for the Lowell Spinners.
Federowicz retired this fall, but he wasn’t out of a job for long. He was hired as manager of the Tacoma Rainiers, the triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. While it’s common at the lower levels, it’s very rare to see someone go right from playing to managing at triple-A, with no previous coaching experience.
