PINHO TO ISLANDERS
North Andover’s Brian Pinho has signed a two-way, NHL/AHL contract with the New York Islanders, the team announced this week.
Pinho spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. He scored 10 goals and added 18 assists in 53 games.
Prior to that, Pinho spent his first four professional seasons in the Washington Capitals organization, primarily as a member AHL’s Hershey Bears (40 goals in 172 games). He appeared in four NHL games with the Capitals. He also starred at St. John’s Prep and Providence College.
FIGUEROA WITH LAKERS
Lawrence’s L.J. Figueroa is on the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2023 summer league roster. He played in this past week’s California Classic, and is expected to play in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas (July 7-17).
Figueroa spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the South Bay Lakers, LA’s NBA G-League affiliate, averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. Prior to that, he spent the 2021-22 season as a member of the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G-League affiliate of Golden State, averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
FRY IN RARE COMPANY
Fun fact I stumbled onto this week. If Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth — the former Brooks School star and Eagle-Tribune MVP — catches 60 or more passes in the 2023 season, he will become the first tight end in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes in his first three seasons.
Freiermuth caught exactly 60 passes as a rookie in 2021 and 63 passes in 2022, joining former All-Pro Keith Jackson as the only tight ends to top 60 catches in each of their first two seasons.
By comparison, Pats great Rob Gronkowski caught 42 passes as a rookie, but jumped to 90 grabs the next season. Travis Kelce lost most of his rookie season to injury, then had 67 catches his second season and George Kittle had 43 and 88 catches in his first two seasons.
CELTICS AND SEATTLE
What team have the Boston Celtics made the most trades with? The Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder. A particularly disliked move was trading Kendrick Perkins to OKC.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
