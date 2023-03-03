NEW ENGLAND FAVORITES
The New England Indoor Track Championship is scheduled for Saturday (weather permitting) at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and a few local standouts are in position for strong places, including a pair of favorites, according to track website Lancertiming.com.
For the boys:
North Andover star and Division 2 champion Camden Reiland is the top seed in the 1,000-meter (2:32.14).
All-State champion Nataenel Vigo catala of Haverhill is the No. 1 seed in the 300 (34.37).
Fellow Scarlet Knights standout Ryan Connolly is seeded second in the mile (4:17.19), just .09 behind the top seed.
Andover All-State champ Neil Chowdhury is the No. 2 seed in the 600 (1:23.06).
Finally, the Methuen High 4x200 relay consisting of Elgin Ekwi, Darwin Jimenez, Mekhi Lumsden, Josh Kwakye and Ibrahima Ba is seeded fourth (1:32.25).
For the girls:
Pinkerton's Jordan Wheaton is seeded fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.40) and 10th in the high jump (5-4), and the Central Catholic 4x400 relay of Katherine Ciesielski, Macy Daigle, Laura Fennessy and Grace Ryan is seeded eighth (4:07.38).
SUPER26 LOCALS
The 24th Annual Super26 team, which " honors the best in high school football" in Massachusetts, has released its team for the 2022 season, and a trio of locals were honored.
Central Catholic's duo of Notre Dame recruit and reigning Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Preston Zinter (116 tackles in 2022) and Eagle-Tribune All-Star, UMass Amherst-bound Jaden Wiggins (69 tackles in 2022) were both named to the team.
The other local picked for the squad was Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal (741 rushing yards, 21 TDs in 2022). He has yet to announce his next football home.
The team is sponsored by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston and the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches’ Association. The ceremony will be held March 12 at 5 p.m. at the Burlington Marriott Hotel.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
