Oppenheim shoots 11-under
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim had an epic third round at this weekend’s Memorial Health Championship, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, shooting 11-under to move into a tie for first at 21-under through three rounds.
Oppenheim started off with a bogey on Hole 1 and gradually picked up steam from there. He had three birdies on the front nine but then caught fire down the stretch, ripping off three consecutive birdies and an eagle before finishing birdie, eagle, par, birdie on the final four holes.
Oppenheim is tied with Austin Eckroat (-21) and leads Paul Haley II (-20) and Augusto Núñez (-20), both of whom shot 10-under Saturday themselves, along with Patrick Newcomb (-20) going into the final round. He will have a chance to clinch the victory on Sunday.
Big week for two SJP alums
It was a big week for a couple of St. John’s Prep alums and buddies, North Andover’s Colin Blackwell and Arlington’s Pat Connaughton.
Both 2011 graduates of the Danvers school, each led their teams to state titles as seniors with Blackwell headed to Harvard University for hockey and Connaughton to Notre Dame for basketball.
Blackwell has spent parts of the last four seasons in the NHL, last season with Seattle and Toronto, compiling 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games.
Connaughton has spent seven years in the NBA, the last four with the Milwaukee Bucks, including the championship season in 2020-21.
Well, this week, almost on the same day, the SJP alums were awarded multi-year deals. Blackwell signed as a free agent with the Chicago Blackhawks for two years at $1.3 million. Connaughton signed a three-year deal with the Bucks at $28.5 million.
Not bad.
The best part? They both will be about 90 miles away from each other.
Raycroft signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins Rookie of the Year and current analyst on NESN, Andrew Raycroft, will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sun., July 24.
Raycroft will be signing at the monthly card show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions.
The card show is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables offering sports cards, supplies, Pokemon graded cards and other memorabilia.
Admission to the show is $2. Children under 9 are free.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or send email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
Knights add new golf coach
The North Andover High golf team has announced it has a new varsity in Matt Lombard.
Lombard has worked in the golf industry for 15 years including the last four at North Andover Country Club, which is home to the oft-talented NAHS golf team. He played golf and basketball at Hanover High (2005).
He replaces Nick Antonelli. An NAHS grad, Antonelli was 31-9 over his three seasons at the helm.
If you can …
As Mike Muldoon used to note this column every Sunday, “If you can put a smile on someone’s face … do it!”
