The Oreal Deal
Last summer, Newburyport’s Jack Oreal, a Renaissance member, was one step away from earning himself a trip to the Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship on the iconic grounds of Augusta National.
Since then, his golf game has only improved at an astonishing rate.
The 15-year-old Oreal is a 5.9 handicap, but more importantly is ranked No. 1 out of 171 golfers in the 14-15 Division on the New England Junior PGA Tour. He’s won his last three events, firing a 77 at Derryfield Country Club, a 76 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands and a 76 at Hoodkroft — where he won by six. That marks top-10s in all eight events he’s played in this summer, and he also recently competed at the 18-and-under Mass. Junior Amateur Qualifier where, against high school upperclassmen, he was the only rising-freshman to break 80.
Oreal, whose dad Kevin was a top golfer in his day at Methuen High and grandfather is legendary area sports official Bob Oreal, attended St. John’s Prep for middle school but will stay home and attend Newburyport High starting this fall, where he’s hoping to provide an immediate impact to the golf team.
New Hampshire Legion tourney postponed
Salem Post American Legion Post 63 saw its opener in the New Hampshire State Final Eight tournament postponed on Friday night.
Post 63 will now face top-seeded Concord on Saturday, 12 noon, at Nashua’s Holman Stadium.
In the earlier games on Friday, Nashua knocked off Sweeney Post, 1-0, and Portsmouth tripped up Laconia, 6-1. Londonderry led Lebanon, 4-2, when the game was suspended in the third inning. That one will continue at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Astros’ Megan claims NH Junior
Pinkerton Academy’s Julianna Megan claimed the title on Friday in the New Hampshire Girls Junior Amateur with a one-shot win. Megan’s three-day total of 78-78-75 was a 17-over par total at Beaver Meadow Golf Club in Concord.
On the boys side, Pelham’s Harry Garland was the top area finisher at +12 for the three rounds which was good for ninth.
Atkinson CC’s Riley Reardon (+13) and Stephen Ramos (+15) were 10th and 11th.
MIAA punishes Fenwick
In an almost unprecedented announcement, the MIAA dropped a Friday bomb when it decided to bar Bishop Fenwick High School of Peabody from any postseason competition for the upcoming school year.
The MIAA determined that, “Bishop Fenwick’s failure to comply with the MIAA’s rules, and its pattern of conduct was sufficiently serious, egregious and repeated to warrant imposition of the discipline outlined in Rule 87.6.4."
And Finally ...
If you are looking for a good baseball take, you might want to consider heading to Michele Park in Salem, N.H., for the District 1 Little League championship game at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Salem is 2-0 in the double-elimination event and is looking to punch its ticket to the state championship series on the Road to Williamsport.
