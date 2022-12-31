Family sees Nelson score 21
Tyler Nelson’s parents, Jeff and Anne Marie Nelson, made the trek across the Atlantic Ocean to Germany at Christmas to spend some family time with Tyler.
They were able to catch his game Monday, the day after Christmas, as the Rostock Seawolves lost to last place Frankfurt, 101-83.
In fact, the Nelsons flew into Frankfurt to see the game and took a five-hour train ride to Rostock, a port city in northern Germany, where Tyler resides.
Nelson, who is averaging 14.7 points per game, led the Seawolves with 21 points in the loss.
Heinens return to Boston
While former Boston Bruin and current Pittsburgh Penguin Danton Heinen has come back to Boston several times since he was traded late in the 2019-20 season, this trip for the Winter Classic, which will be played today at Fenway Park with the Bruins, is a little different.
Heinen got married in September to a Methuen native, Julie (Sternberg) Heinen, whom he met during his time here from 2016 through 2020.
Heinen, who starred at the University of Denver, had nearly four productive years here averaging over 30 points per game, before being dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, where he spent one-plus seasons before joining the Penguins as a free agent.
Glew getting hitchedCongrats to Evan Glew, a North Andover native, and his new fiancee, Emma Smith, for their engagement over the Christmas holidays.
Glew, an all-time great baseball player at North Andover High, Northern Essex Community College and Franklin Pierce, is currently an assistant for NECC baseball.
Oppenheim out with injury
You won’t be seeing Rob Oppenheim’s name in the early Korn Ferry Tour events. The former Andover resident, 42, had labrum surgery and hasn’t picked up a club since September.
He is expected to return in the spring.
He and his wife, son and daughter were in the area for Thanksgiving. Rob and brother Kenny were seen watching the Feaster Five Road Race on Thanksgiving morning.
Hodge Jr. signing in Methuen
The monthly card show returns to Methuen, moving to the VFW #8349 at 26 River Street on Sun., Jan. 8.
Ken Hodge Jr. will be signing on Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon. The cost is $10 per autograph (4 word inscription).
Show hours, which include dealer tables and sports memorabilia, are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net for more info.
