FOOTBALL RECORDS
The Boston Herald recently released its updated Massachusetts high school football record book, and locals are well represented.
Former Andover High quarterback E.J. Perry is second in Mass. history in career passing yards (8,712), tied for the state record in single-season touchdown passes (47 in 2016) and second in career TD passes (114). His 34 TD passes as a junior in 2015 is tied for 17th.
Other locals in the top-40 in career passing yards include Lawrence’s Nelson Valerio (No. 19, 5,870), Central Catholic’s Ayden Pereira (No. 21, 5,551), Andover’s Scotty Brown (No. 22, 5,150), North Andover’s Brandon Walsh (No. 27, 5,238), Central’s Bret Edwards (No. 34, 4,549) and Mike Milano (No. 36, 4,507), Andover’s C.J. Scarpa (No. 38, 4,429) and — one of only two players on the list that played before 2000 — Central’s Matt Cassano (No. 40, 4,400).
Pereira is also No. 22 in career touchdown passes (68). Ex-North Andover running back Nick Oswald‘s 402 rushing yards against Dracut in 2012 is No. 15 in state history.
Steve Hayden, Pentucket’s coach since 1982, is No. 6 in wins among active coaches (239-192-2) and is just four wins away of taking over the No. 25 spot in all-time wins. Kevin Bradley, Whittier Tech’s coach since 2001, is No. 24 in active wins (140-101-1).
ANOTHER WINDHAM CONNECTION
While I noted that former Windham football coach and current Malden Catholic athletic director Bill Raycraft will be returning to Mount Jaguar this weekend when the Lancers travel to face Windham on Saturday, I missed another connection.
Current Malden Catholic assistant athletic director Matt Blair was a longtime Windham assistant football coach under Raycraft and alongside current Jags coach Jack Byrne. Blair is also the husband of former Windham field hockey coach Katie Blair, who led the Jags to five state titles.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The fall sports season might just be underway, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
