Perry No. 85
Andover's EJ Perry IV has seen his NFL Draft stock rise steadily through the Senior Bowl and NFL combine, and it hit a new high last week.
NFL Hall of Fame former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt rated Perry as the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft in his ranking for NFL.com.
Brandt ranked Perry the No. 6 quarterback prospect, but he was just seven spots behind the No. 4 QB, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (No. 78).
The No. 85 pick would fall in the third round of the draft.
Daccord honored
North Andover's Joey Daccord was named American Hockey League Goalie of the Month for March, it was announced last week
In seven games for the Charlotte Checkers -- the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Krakek -- in March, Daccord went 6-1-0 with a 1.55 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage.
For the season, he's 15-10-2 and ranks second in the AHL in save percentage (.926)
Harris debuts
Haverhill's Jordan Harris made his NHL debut on April 6, taking the ice for the Canadiens against the Ottawa Senators just 12 days after his final college game.
Heading into Saturday, Harris -- the organization's top defenseman prospect -- had appeared in two games for Montreal. He played a combined 40 shifts, covering 33:02 of ice time, and was a plus-2 with one penalty.
Harris a Buccaneer
North Andover's Danny Ferris will continue his football career at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, he announced on Twitter last week.
Ferris was a captain and standout receiver/linebacker for Phillips Academy. He also plays baseball for the Big Blue and the North Andover American Legion team.
Two locals were on the Mass. Maritime football roster last fall, defensive lineman Joshua Rousseau of Haverhill and Whittier Tech and former Lawrence High defensive back Stevenson Theosmy.
McLean to Cougars
Austin Prep has hired former Merrimack College assistant coach John McLean as its new head boys hockey coach. The former Boston College and AHL defenseman served as an assistant for the Warriors from 2002-05 under head coach Chris Serino. McLean later served as the head coach for Malden Catholic boys hockey from 2012-2018, winning four Super 8 championships.
The hiring is a key move for Austin Prep, which is moving from the MIAA to the NEPSAC (New England Private School Athletic Council) starting in the fall.
Commented
