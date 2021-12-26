Pike Resigns
In a move that surprised many, Rob Pike resigned as Lowell High football coach on Wednesday. According to a story in the Lowell Sun, Pike cited the challenges of teaching at Haverhill High while coaching at Lowell as a main reason for his exit. He has taught at his alma mater since 2003.
Pike was 8-8 in two seasons with Lowell. The Red Raiders were 3-8 this fall. Prior to that, Pike had a stellar seven-year (2013-19) run with Salem, leading the Blue Devils to a 50-23 record and three straight trips to the Division 1 semifinals.
Davoli to Sacred Heart
Haverhill wrestling star Ben Davoli will continue his career at Division 1 Sacred Heart, the Hillies announced last week.
Davoli was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star at 132 pounds last season, going 10-1 in the regular season and finishing fourth at All-States. He’s 4-0 in dual meets so far this winter, still at 132 pounds, and was 56-10 as a sophomore.
Brooks duo honored
A pair of local Brooks standouts were honored by the NEPSAC.
Andover’s Jackson Connors-McCarthy was named All-NEPSAC. The junior caught 34 passes for 605 yards and 4 touchdowns and made 31 tackles this fall.
Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale was named All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention. The junior QB threw for a school-record 1,527 yards and 9 touchdowns and ran for four scores.
President Torres
Nichols College freshman receiver Alvin Torres of Lawrence may not have registered any catches this fall, but he’s making his mark. The former Greater Lawrence standout is the president of the Nichols class of 2025. He’s joined by fellow former Reggie and current Nichols running back Tiago Fernandes in the school’s honors program.
Thompson back in AHL
After a brief stint in the ECHL, former Pinkerton star Paul Thompson was recently promoted to the Bridgeport Islanders, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders. It’s the 33-year-old Thompson’s 12th AHL season.
Thompson’s off to a fast start with the Islanders, with two goals in five games.
Gomez to Husson
New Hampshire Division 1 All-Star Salem High pitcher Ryan Gomez will continue his career at Division 3 Husson, he announced on Twitter. He earned three wins on the hill last spring. He also played some first base, driving in three runs in a win over Timberlane.
TWITTER: DWillisET
