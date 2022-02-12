Campos to Nichols
Three-year Pinkerton Academy starting quarterback Nathan Campos will continue his career at Nichols College, he announced on Twitter.
This fall, Campos threw for 703 yards and five touchdowns and ran for eight touchdowns. He passed for 138 yards and a score in the Astors’ playoff loss to archrival Londonderry. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder also started at defensive back.
In other recruiting news, Brooks junior star Jackson Conners-McCarthy of North Andover picked up an offer from Division 1-A University of Buffalo.
MIAA RANKINGS
The MIAA released its official rankings for basketball and hockey on Friday, and Andover boys basketball (13-0) is ranked No. 1 in Division 1. The next best area boys hoops team is No. 8 Central Catholic (12-3).
Andover girls basketball (12-0), led by Anna Foley, is No. 2 in Division 1. Central Catholic (11-4) is No. 7.
In girls hockey, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (8-4-2) is No. 9 in Division 1. Andover (7-4-1) is No. 9 in Division 2. The top-ranked boys hockey team is Central Catholic (7-5-3) at No. 14 in Division 1.
DeSouza honored
Former North Andover football star Gabe DeSouza was named offensive Player of the Year for Curry College for the 2021 season.
The junior receiver caught 46 passes for 539 yards and eight touchdowns in just seven games due to injury. He caught 14 passes for 158 yards and four TDs in a season-ending loss to the University of New England.
Marinello decides
Central Catholic senior soccer player Adrianna Marinello of Salem has committed to play at Merrimack College. The 5-foot-5 forward scored 13 goals this fall and was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Shrine selections
Four local athletes were named to the New Hampshire team for the 69th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football All-Star game between the Granite State and Vermont.
Local honorees included Salem defensive back Matt Goetz, Pinkerton All-New Hampshire Division 1 South lineman Jason Santuccio and the Windham duo of running backs/defensive backs Sam Dunham and AJ Fox.
The game will be played on Aug. 6 at Castleton (Vt.) University at 12:30 p.m. New Hampshire will be coached by the Lebanon coaching staff.
Most local New Hampshire All-Stars will play in the CHaD NH East-West All-Star game.
