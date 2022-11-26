RELIVE THE ACTION
For a video highlight reel from Central Catholic's Thanksgiving Day win over Lawrence High, visit eagletribune.com.
The video features Blake Hebert's touchdown passes to Markys Bridgewater, Connor Grella and David Haley, rushing TDs for Bridgewater and Preston Zinter and interceptions by Sean Mercuri and Jaxon Pereira, among other highlights.
FULLER SIGHTING
Great to see photos of legendary Methuen High track and cross country coach Roger Fuller at the 46th Annual Methuen Cross Country Alumni Race on Thanksgiving Eve.
The 77-year-old Fuller -- a favorite of anyone involved in the local track/cross country scene -- had a 46-year Hall of Fame coaching career with the Rangers before retiring in 2016. In recent years, he survived a heart attack and major heart surgery.
HPNA CAPTAINS
The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op girls hockey team announced that Kaitlyn Bush (forward), Cassie Doherty (defense) and Shelby Nassar (forward) will serve as captains for the 2022-23 season.
MARFIONE TO MARBLEHEAD
Former North Andover boys hockey assistant coach Mark Marfione has been hired as Marblehead boys hockey head coach. The 39-year-old served as an assistant for his brother Peter Marfione at North Andover and, before that, Bedford. He spent last season as an assistant at Cambridge Rindge & Latin.
Peter Marfione spent 11 years as North Andover head coach before stepping down prior to last season to become assistant athletic director for the Scarlet Knights. He is an assistant for the field hockey team.
LOWELL CONNECTION
While Lowell High football taking on Winnacunnett (N.H.) High on Thanksgiving Day seems, on the surface, like an odd matchup, there was actually a close family connection between the two schools.
Winnacunnet was led by lineman Jack Hogan, the great nephew of Eddie Cawley, who Lowell's Cawley Stadium is named for. He became the fourth of Eddie's nephews to play at the stadium.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season coming to an end on Thanksgiving Day, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.