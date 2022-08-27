BRINGING BACK MEMORIES
With our sister paper, the Salem News, running a series on each writer’s top memories from their career, it got me thinking about my nearly 20 years covering the region. Without research, and with football season about to begin, here are some of my favorite moments from covering high school football:
¢ With a state championship on the line and just 1:10 left in the game, Salem QB Matt Cannone lofted a pass towards the end zone, Mike Lorenz went into an outstretched dive to grab the ball and land in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in the Blue Devils’ 28-21 2009 state championship win over Nashua North.
¢ Joenel Figueroa caught two touchdowns from Jayden Abreu, Andy Medina and Janiel Herrera connected on a halfback pass for a TD right before halftime and Lawrence High beat Andover for the first time since 1984, a fiercely emotional 37-26 win in 2021.
¢ Brendan McInnis threw five touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter, to rally Windham for a 38-28 Division 2 state championship game win over archrival St. Thomas at UNH. Joey Frake caught three scores and Anthony Gallo caught two TDs.
¢ Andover’s EJ Perry IV threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 184 yards and three scores and knocked down the final pass of the game, from now-top Milwaukee Brewers prospect Sal Felick, in overtime to clinch the Golden Warriors’ 54-48 win over unbeaten Lexington in the 2016 Division 1 North tournament. Cedric Gillette had 303 yards and three touchdowns receiving.
¢ D’Andre Drummond-Myrie ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns, Mike Milano threw touchdowns to Cam Manning and Cody Demers and Central Catholic downed Xaverian 34-17 in the 2013 Division 1 state championship game at Gillette Stadium.
¢ Nate Adames ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns, Juan Olivo had 16 tackles and a sack and Greater Lawrence beat East Boston 19-6 in the 2007 Division 3A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
Brooks quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen will play his college football at Bowdoin College, he announced on Twitter. He threw for 1,527 yards and nine touchdowns last fall as a junior.
