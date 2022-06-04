LEGENDARY SONS IN NASHUA
Local baseball fans interested in seeing the sons of three Red Sox legends play in New Hampshire better act fast.
The Futures Collegiate Baseball League’s Brockton Rox — which feature the sons of ex-Sox icons David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Manny Ramirez — will be playing at the Nashua Silver Knights on June 8 and 16 at Holman Stadium, then won’t be back this summer.
Pedro Martinez Jr. (Lynn University, Fla.), Manny Ramirez Jr. (Tallahassee Community College), DAngelo Ortiz (Miami Dade College) and Jaden Sheffield (Georgetown University) — the son of ex-MLB star Gary Sheffield — are all outfielders for the Rox.
The Silver Knights, who kicked off the season last week, feature Methuen’s Noah Jankowski, Andover’s Pat McConnell and Kyle Wolff and Derry’s Frank Gulezian.
BRANDVOLD JOINS BU
Longtime Central Catholic assistant and head boys hockey coach Kim Brandvold has been hired as an assistant coach for Boston University men’s hockey, the school confirmed.
Brandvold was a key part of the Raiders’ emergence as a perennial Super 8 power. He served as an assistant coach on Mike Jankowski‘s staff from 2008-16, then spent two seasons as Central Catholic head coach, going 39-9-3 and twice advancing to the Super 8.
The former UMass Lowell forward also spent the last seven seasons as a skating and skills coach with the Boston Bruins.
DIFFERENT CLEMENS BROTHER
Kody Clemens, the son of Red Sox and MLB legend Roger Clemens made his major league debut on Tuesday, playing for the Detroit Tigers.
Kody is not one of the two Clemens brothers that played for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
Roger’s sons Koby (2012) and Kacy Clemens (2019) both played a season for the Fisher Cats. Unlike their dad and brother, neither made the majors. Koby retired in 2014, while Kacy is now playing for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League.
All three of the Clemens brothers are or were infielders.
HORFORD’S LONG WAIT
Boston Celtics big man Al Horford ended a record drought when he appeared in Thursday’s NBA Finals opener.
Horford had played in an NBA record 141 playoff games without making the NBA Finals. The next most are current 76er Paul Millsap (130), former Celtic Joe Johnson (120) — who played one game for Boston this season — and Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash (120).
