For video highlights from Friday’s Andover High victory over Acton-Boxboro on Friday, visit eagletribune.com.
The video features all five Andover touchdowns — Scott Brown touchdown passes to Brian Hnat, Michael Capachietti and Chris Dessin and two TD runs for Patrick Layman.
Central Catholic alum Madison DiPietro is now a junior starting midfielder for the University of Connecticut field hockey team, which is ranked No. 10 in the country. She has started five games for the 5-1 Huskies, tallying her first career goal in a win over Delaware. She excels on defense, and notched her first assist last fall.
Former North Andover star Gabe DeSouza is off to another fast start as a senior for the Curry College football team. He caught two touchdowns in Curry’s season-opener against MIT, and had another TD grab against Coast Guard. In all, he has 13 catches for 132 yards.
When noting the Endicott College football standouts from Central Catholic recently, I omitted captain and starting defensive lineman Nicholas Gaiero of Windham, N.H.
The 5-foot-11, 260-pounder 2019 Central Catholic graduate has 32 career tackles, including one in last week’s shutout win over WPI.
Salem (N.H.) High senior goalie Matthew Ferreira will continue his soccer career at Salem State University next fall. He is a captain and three-year starter for the Blue Devils.
With the fall sports season underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Congrats go out to four-time Eagle-Tribune indoor/outdoor track Coach of the Year Steve Derro of Pentucket, who was inducted into the Massachusetts Track Coaches Hall of Fame this past week. Derro has served as Pentucket outdoor track head coach since 1999, and has been the Green and White’s girls indoor track coach since he founded the program in 1997. He’s a 14-time Cape Ann League Coach of the Year and has coached 25 state champs.
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
