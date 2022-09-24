RELIVE THE ACTION
For video highlights from Windham’s last-second victory over Salem on Friday and Andover’s revenge win over Lawrence from Thursday, visit eagletribune.com.
The Windham video features Josh Sweeney‘s game-winning touchdown pass to Bryan Desmarais with 0:39 left in the game. Also there are Jaguar touchdown runs by Sweeney and Tiger An, an interception by David Croteau, a huge hit for Joe Lisa, and Salem’s TDs — a pass from Nolan Lumley to Daniel Hughes and a Justice Casado run.
The Golden Warrior video features Scott Brown‘s two touchdown runs and TD passes to Dante Berger and Michael Capachietti, Patrick Layman‘s TD run and backup QB Johnny Enman‘s touchdown pass to Brian Hnat.
DESROSIERS CHIPPING IN
Former Central Catholic standout Greg Desrosiers of Lawrence is in the running back rotation and a top kickoff returner for UMass Amherst football. He has appeared in all three games for the Minutemen. He’s returned nine kicks for 172 yards, carried 14 times for 42 yards and caught two passes for 9 yards.
Desrosiers, who was also a track star for the Raiders — he’s third in school history in the 400 hurdles (55.47) and excelled in the pentathlon and decathlon — and later Belmont Hill, began his college football career at the University of Louisville.
CAPTAINS CORNER
JUDGE IN PERSPECTIVE
Aaron Judge‘s record-setting 60-homer season is staggering when put in perspective. No. 2 in the MLB is Kyle Schwarber with 20 fewer (40 homers). That’s a whole decent season. and Judge is hitting .316, far above Schwarber’s .214 average. Next most in the American League is Yordan Alvarez with 37 homers.
There is no foe like Sammy Sosa, who hit 64 homers when Barry Bonds hit 73 and hit 63 homers when Mark McGwire hit 65, or Mickey Mantle, who hit 54 homers when Roger Marist hit 61.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
