For video highlights from Lawrence High’s Friday football matchup with Wachusett, and Andover High’s Thursday blowout victory over Chelmsford, visit us online.
The Golden Warrior video features Johnny Enman‘s three touchdown throws — to Andrew Walles, Brian Hnat and Chris Dessin — and Dante Berger‘s three touchdown runs.
BABY NEWS
Congratulations go out to former Andover High basketball player and cross country runner Julia (Perry) Uzuegbunam (class of 2015). She and her husband Chike welcomed their first child early Friday morning.
The new arrival will share a birthday with his grandfather, Andover football coach E.J. Perry. He celebrated his Sept. 15 birthday by becoming a first-time grandparent — along with wife Kathleen — at 4 a.m., just seven hours after his Golden Warriors finished off a 42-14 win over Chelmsford.
COACHES HONORED
A pair of veteran local coaches picked up honors over the past week.
Pinkerton’s Brian O’Reilly was given the NHIAA James W. Desmarais Service Award, which “is given to recognize meritorious service to the NHIAA.” O’Reilly is now in his 47th season as the Astros’ football coach, while also serving as the school’s athletic director.
Timberlane cross country and track coach Mark Behan was also honored by the NHIAA for his 25 years of coaching with the Owls.
KNIGHTS BATTLE
Four former North Andover High football players took the field when Endicott College faced St. Lawrence in the season-opener for both teams.
The Gulls featured offensive lineman Shane Fitzgerald and receivers Nick Ankiewicz and Adam Lawrence, while the Saints featured offensive lineman Finn Murphy.
Lawrence had two catches as Endicott earned a 31-0 win.
BOBO SEES ACTION
Former North Andover resident and current Seattle Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo played 11 snaps, but did not have a catch in his NFL debut, a 30-13 loss to the LA Rams last week. He’ll face the Lions on Sunday.
