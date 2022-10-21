RELIVE THE ACTION
For a video highlight reel from Windham's 21-point comeback and 30-21 win over Concord, visit eagletribune.com.
The video features all three Tiger An touchdowns, Josh Sweeney's 11-yard TD pass to Bryan Desmarais and the QB's two 2-point conversion runs and game-breaking plays by receiver Brandon Beland.
Interviews with An, Beland and defensive standout Aidan Goss are also featured in the video.
MIAA POWER RANKINGS
The MIAA released its latest latest Power Rankings on Friday afternoon.
The region's top-ranked team was, again, Andover field hockey (14-1-0), which sits at No. 2 in Division 1. Maureen Noone's squad trails just Walpole (14-1-0).
Preston Zinter and Central Catholic football (5-2) entered the weekend ranked No. 3 in Division 1, thanks in part to its much tougher strength of schedule, ahead of No. 5 Andover (7-0). Methuen (5-2) is ranked No. 9 in Division 1.
In girls volleyball, Marissa Kobelski and Andover (14-3) are ranked No. 5 and Methuen (16-2) is No. 6.
In boys soccer, Central Catholic (9-3-1) is No. 8. In girls soccer, despite both teams having stellar seasons, Andover (11-1-4) is No. 20 and Methuen (12-2-0) is No. 24.
FRY ON THE MEND
Pittsburgh Steelers star and former Eagle-Tribune football MVP Pat Freiermuth has cleared concussion protacol and is expected to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
The ex-Brooks School standout suffered, officially, his third career concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He sat out last week's win over Tampa Bay. Freiermuth has 20 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown so far this season.
FROM NH TO BLUE JAYS
The Toronto Blue Jays have officially hired former New Hampshire Fisher Cats skipper John Schneider as their manager. He took over the role on an interim basis after Charlie Montoyo's firing in July. Schneider led the Fisher Cats to the Eastern League title in 2018.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
