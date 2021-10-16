Vonleh to China
NBA veteran Noah Vonleh of Haverhill has signed a contract with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.
The former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer appeared in four NBA games last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, but didn’t appear in a game. In seven NBA seasons, Vonleh has appeared in 339 games, averaging 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Vonleh joins former college basketball superstar and fellow NBA lottery pick Jimmer Fredette, who recently signed with Shanghai. Fredette also played for the Sharks from 2016-19.
Relive the action
For video highlights from Friday’s Central Catholic football win over Methuen and Saturday’s clash between Pinkerton and Bishop Guertin — the No. 4 and 5 teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll — visit eagletribune.com.
Highlights include Central Catholic running back Matthias Latham‘s 98-yard touchdown catch from Ayden Pereira.
Brown to UMass Lowell
Andover junior Scotty Brown announced last week that he had committed to play baseball at Division 1 UMass Lowell. Last spring, the speedy outfielder hit .480 with 20 hits, 18 runs and 7 RBIs. He’s currently in his third season as starting quarterback for the Golden Warriors, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in Fall 2.
North Andover’s Brendan Holland and Methuen’s Jomari Rosa are freshman for the UMass Lowell baseball team.
Crowe on Fire
Methuen’s Claudia Crowe has been red hot for the Stonehill College field hockey team. Heading into the weekend, the sophomore had tallied a goal in three straight games, and four out of five, and had a point in five straight contests.
In 13 games, Crowe is second on Stonehill in goals (5) and points (13).
Zinter No. 10
Central Catholic Eagle-Tribune All-Star Preston Zinter was ranked the No. 10 high school tight end in the country for the class of 2023 by recruiting website “QB Hit List” (qbhitlist.com) this week.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Zinter — who already has numerous big time Division 1 college offers — was ranked a 4-star (out of 5) prospect by the website. He’s caught 17 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown so far this fall.
Hoh red hot
Former Methuen High standout Derek Hoh is enjoying a blazing fall for the Southern Maine Community College baseball team. Hoh (MHS class of 2020), an outfielder, was hitting .364 (12 for 33) with seven runs and five stolen bases.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.