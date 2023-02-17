DUNLAP HONORED
Windham’s Jake Dunlap, a forward for the University of New Hampshire, was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week for the past week. It was his first time earning the honors.
Dunlap notching his first multi-point college game, scoring the game-tying goal and assisting on the game-winner as UNH beat the No. 13-ranked University of Connecticut 3-2 in overtime.
The 21-year-old Dunlap has appeared in 23 games for the Wildcats this winter, tallying three goals and three assists with eight penalty minutes. His brother, Joe Dunlap, is a junior forward for Ohio State hockey.
HOCKEY BABIES
Congratulations go out to state champion Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey coach Sarah (Oteri) Doucette, who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Now in her eighth year leading the Red Rangers, Doucette has delivered a brilliant 114-30-10 career record, including 9-5-3 this winter. She’s been a fixture on the local sports scene since she was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star hockey and field hockey player for Andover High.
Also recently welcoming a new child recently is North Andover boys hockey head coach Scott Greene, he announced on Twitter.
LAST HOOP FOR TOUMA
A nice moment from Methuen boys basketball’s win over Chelmsford on senior night on Thursday. Rangers senior Anesti Touma, who is out for the season with an injury, was allowed to enter the game and shoot one final shot, then celebrate with his teammates.
Touma’s athletic future is in football. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/tight end for the state semifinalist football team in the fall.
AYLWARD TO ALABAMA
Former Tewksbury High star John Aylward has been hired as an offensive analyst for superpower University of Alabama football. He spent the last two years in the same role for Notre Dame, and before that was an intern for the Houston Texans under Andover’s Bill O’Brien and John Perry.
CAPTAINS CORNER
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
