ZINTER NO. 3
University of Michigan star offensive lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover was named the No. 3 best interior (guard or center) offensive lineman in all of college football that is returning to play college ball in the fall of 2023 by Pro Football Focus (pff.com) last week. He was behind just Cooper Beebe of Kansas State and Beaux Limmer of Arkansas.
Many wondered if Zinter, an All-Big 10 selection, would enter the NFL draft. But he elected to return for his senior season.
MCELROY BACK TO NAVS
Former North Andover three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star and current Holy Cross junior outfielder Jake McElroy will play his summer baseball for the North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League for the fourth straight season, the team has announced. The reigning NECBL All-Star hit .306 with 13 RBIs last summer, and is approaching the team’s games played record.
SALEM HONORS LOCALS
Our sister paper, The Salem News, recently ran a story on the 21 best high school hockey players of the 21st Century from their local schools, and three are from the Eagle-Tribune area. Those players are No. 11 Brian Pinho of North Andover (currently playing for the New Jersey Devils organization), No. 6 John McCarthy of Andover (currently the San Jose Sharks’ AHL coach) and No. 1 Colin Blackwell of North Andover (currently with the Chicago Blackhawks). All three played for St. John’s Prep.
KREIDER AT NO. 5
Former Phillips Academy hockey star Chris Kreider scored his 250th NHL goal this week, tying Hall of Famer Mark Messier for seventh on the New York Rangers’ all-time goals list. He also became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 250 goals while playing their whole career with the team. Last week, the 31-year-old Kreider played in his second NHL All-Star Game.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
