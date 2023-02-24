ZINTER TO TAMPA
Central Catholic star junior Kierstyn Zinter of North Andover will continue her lacrosse career at the University of Tampa, she announced on Twitter last week.
Zinter, an All-MVC midfielder and faceoff specialist, helped lead Central to its best season in program history last spring. The Raiders finished 20-1-1 and advanced to the state quarterfinals, both the best in team history.
If Zinter's name sounds familiar, it's because she's the sister of University of Michigan football star Zak Zinter and Notre Dame football recruit Preston Zinter.
QB THROWING DOWN
Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason might be best known for his exploits on the football field, but the Methuen High junior has some serious ups on the basketball court.
The 6-foot-2 Eason posted video of him throwing down a pair of very impressive slam dunks after Methuen basketball practice last week. Both are confident jams for the hoops starter.
Oh, and Eason is also an Eagle-Tribune All-Star volleyball player.
BOBO TO USFL
Former North Andover resident Jake Bobo will have his shot at professional football. The former UCLA star was selected with the No. 60 overall pick in last week's United State Football League draft by the New Orleans Breakers. The tight end/receiver had 57 catches for 817 yards and seven touchdowns in the fall for the Bruins. He can now weigh other professional options before reporting to USFL camp in April.
Bobo spent his early years growing up on campus at the Brooks School, where his mom, Casey Hagerman-Bobo, was a teacher-coach from 2006-10. Jake then starred at Belmont Hill.
MORE LIKE BELOW AVERAGE
From 1998-2010, only one TOTAL major league team hit below .240. From 2011-2016 18 teams total did it. In 2022 alone, 14 of the 30 big league teams hit below .240. Simply said -- the homer-or-bust approach leads to bad offense.
CAPTAINS CORNER
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
