REILLY REPEATS
Andover High field hockey superstar Emma Reilly has been named Massachusetts and New England Regional Player of the Year by Maxfieldhockey.com, her second straight season winning both honors. She was also named a Maxfieldhockey.com third-team All-American.
Reilly scored 17 goals and added 21 assists for the Golden Warriors, who repeated as Division 1 state champions in the fall. She is headed to play field hockey at Columbia.
HARRIS UNDERRATED?
Sportsnet.ca (basically Canadian ESPN) did a story on the most “under the radar” performer for each National Hockey League team, and Haverhill’s Jordan Harris was selected for the Montreal Canadiens.
“Smooth-skating blue-liner Jordan Harris has looked like nothing by a reliable NHLer since the moment he stepped onto the ice this year,” wrote writer Ryan Dixon.
Now in his first full NHL season, Harris has appeared in 45 games for the Habs, notching a goal, 10 assists and 18 penalty minutes.
Elsewherey, former Phillips Academy standout and current New York Ranger Chris Kreider has been named to his second career NH All-Star game.
MANTY BACK WITH A BANG
After dealing with injuries that cost him nearly the entire first half of the season, Andover’s Thomas Manty has returned to the lineup for Brown University with a bang.
The sophomore forward has had at least one point in four of his five games since coming off the injured list. That includes an assist in the Bears’ upset of Merrimack and goals against RPI and Dartmouth. He had an assist in last week’s win over Harvard.
The former Central Catholic and Phillips Academy standout — and son of longtime area coach Scott Manty — scored three goals and had two assists in 25 games as a freshman. Between high school and college, he had stints in the British Columbia Hockey League and North American Hockey League.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season now in full swing, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
