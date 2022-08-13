PILCH PROMOTED
Salem's Karilyn Pilch has been promoted to Director of Player Personnel for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, the team recently announced. Pilch replaces Meghan Hunter, who was promoted to assistant general manager for the Blackhawks.
Success in the front office is nothing new for Pilch, a 2005 Salem High graduate who played goalie for the Blue Devils boys hockey team, including as a member of their 2004 Division 1 state championship team.
As general manager, she led the Boston Pride of the women's professional Premier Hockey Federation to the Isobel Cup title in 2021. She was hired as a scout for the Blackhawks heading into the 2021-22 season. Prior to the Pride, she was an assistant coach for Saint Anselm and worked for Boston University, where she played her college hockey.
Pilch is viewed with tremendous respect across hockey. The Hockey News (thehockeynews.com) recently ran a story on who is most likely to become the first female general manager in NHL history, and they named Pilch the No. 6 most likely.
SALEM DUO WIN HNIB
Twins Allyson Martiniello and Gabriella Martiniello of Salem helped lead Northern New England to the Hockey Night in Boston Girls Major Showcase title a week ago, beating Western 3-0 in the title game for its third straight championship.
Allyson, a goalie, and Gabriella, a defenseman, both play for St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H.
Bay State beat Southern New England 3-1 for the Boys HNIB Major Showcase title. Neither team featured a local, but Michael Pelletier of Andover and the Groton School did lead Middlesex to the semifinals.
NH TAKES THIRD STRAIGHT
A defense featuring Salem's Matthew McCloskey and Windham's AJ Fox pitched a shutout, limited Vermont to just 179 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers, as New Hampshire won its third straight Maple Sugar Bowl, 7-0.
The lone score of the game was a 26-yard TD pass from Londonderry’s Aiden Washington to Sanborn’s Kevin Kolodziej, who played QB for the Indians.
WORTH THE WAIT
Pretty amazing story in the MLB, where Wynton Bernard made his big league debut at 31-years-old after 11 seasons and 1,099 minor league games. The Colorado Rockies outfielder had a hit in his debut.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.