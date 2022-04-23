Tardugno goes deep
Former Methuen High star and Saint Anselm freshman Stephanie Tardugno hit her first college home run on Wednesday in a win over Franklin Pierce, a deep drive over the left field wall for a two-run shot.
Vonleh to Colorado
Aaronette Vonleh, who grew up in Haverhill before playing her high school basketball in Oregon, announced on Twitter that she is transferring to play college basketball at the University of Colorado.
Vonleh played this past winter for the University Arizona. The 6-foot-3 freshman appeared in 17 game, averaging 4.1 points per game.
Aronette is the younger sister of NBA veteran and former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Noah Vonleh, who is currently playing professionally in China. Noah is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds a game for the Shanghai Sharks.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com and bburt@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Edwards injured
In last week’s look at the University of New Hampshire spring football game, I failed to note the absence of former Central Catholic star quarterback Bret Edwards.
Edwards had to sit out the spring game due to a shoulder injury, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. UNH coach Ricky Santos said he expects Edwards to be healthy for camp in August. Edwards started most of the 2021 season for the Wildcats, throwing for 1,565 yards, 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Griffin to Bears
Former Eagle-Tribune football All-Star and NFL veteran tight end Ryan Griffin has signed with the Chicago Bears. Griffin is heading into his 10th NFL season. He previously played for the Houston Texans (2013-18) and New York Jets (2019-21). Last season, he caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. For his career, he has 206 catches for 2,158 yards and 14 TDs.
He is not to be confused with current North Andover baseball ace pitcher Ryan Griffin.
Local ties
Former Phillips Academy star Chris Kreider entered Saturday third in the NHL in goals (51). The New York Rangers All-Star also has 23 assists in 78 games.
