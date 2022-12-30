Beating Georgia essentially means figuring out a way to score enough points. The Bulldogs have bad days scoring. It’s rare that they struggle to get stops. Coach Kirby Smart’s defensive machine grinds up nearly all comers. The few teams to avoid that fate included Heisman Trophy quarterbacks, multiple future NFL first-round picks or both.
Ohio State fits that bill, and yet the Buckeyes are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN).
Another way to view Ohio State’s underdog status is to wonder why a team with so much offensive talent and the deep passing game to give Georgia problems is projected to lose by a touchdown in their CFP semifinal.
The question was about the No. 4 Buckeyes being underdogs, so “they” presumably are the oddsmakers and betting public who determine the point spread. The Buckeyes aren’t used to getting points. They’ve been underdogs only six times during the CFP era, according to the OddsShark database. They won four of those games, by the way, and three of those victories were in the playoff.
Georgia hasn’t been seriously challenged since coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win at Missouri in Week 5. The Bulldogs haven’t lost to an opponent outside of the SEC in nearly four calendar years (Texas on Jan. 1, 2019, in the Sugar Bowl). Georgia routed Michigan, the Big Ten champion, in last season’s CFP semifinals.
Since the start of the 2019 season, Georgia has allowed 30 points or more in only four of 52 games (excluding the garbage-time TD that LSU scored to total 30 in the SEC Championship game earlier this month). All those teams had a collection of NFL-caliber talent that included quarterbacks who can deliver precise passes into tight spaces and connect with big targets deep downfield. That describes this season’s Ohio State team.
The Buckeyes have totaled 30 passing plays of 30 yards or more in 12 games this season, per cfbstats.com. Only Tennessee had more (38) among Power Five teams to play 12 games. Georgia has allowed 21 pass plays of 30 yards or more. That’s tied for fifth most among Power Five teams that have played 13 games.
Surrendering long pass plays is Georgia’s only defensive weakness. That’s why I’ve long contended that the Buckeyes are the worst possible CFP matchup for Georgia. Hardly anyone runs on the Bulldogs. Opponents with elite skill talent have taken advantage of Georgia’s leaky pass coverage on the back end.
Now just because the Buckeyes have similar talent to teams that conquered Georgia in the past doesn’t mean they’ll do the same. The Bulldogs can make great offensive teams look bad.
That’s a lot of boxes to check. The few teams that have done it against the Bulldogs have scored enough points to beat them. The underdog Buckeyes can do it, too.
