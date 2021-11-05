SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central’s 42-8 win over Lawrence High in the Division 1 state playoff opener Friday night was a tale of two halves.
The one that mattered, the first, was all Springfield Central, owning both sides of the line of scrimmage en route to five of their six touchdowns while holding the Lancers scoreless.
The one that told us about Lawrence High’s program, according to coach Rhandy Audate, the second half, was even-Steven with each team scoring eight points.
In the end, missing three two-way players -- lineman Brandon Lavasta, running back Janiel Herrera and maybe its most explosive player Jayzius Perez to injuries -- was too much to overcome.
“We knew it was David versus Goliath. We knew this was going to be tough for us, against as good and as complete of a team that Springfield Central is,” said Audate. “But if we took care of business during the regular season, maybe we get a better seed and don’t play a team as good as this.
“The key for me was competing for the entire game. I know the score doesn’t look great, but we competed until the end. That’s Lawrence High football.”
Offensively, Lawrence tried to run the ball in the first half. It couldn’t (10 rushes, 21 yards).
Defensively wasn’t much better as the one of the state’s high-powered offenses, led by all-state junior quarterback William Watson (13 for 21, 189 yards, 2 TDs, one 55-yard rushing TD) and Boston College-bound wideout Joseph Griffin (3 catches, 42 yards) was too tough to control.
In fact, Springfield Central had four other receivers with at least two catches and 20 yards. And, oh yeah, they ran the ball pretty well, too, with 192 yards on only 18 carries.
But Lawrence aided the victors' cause. The Lancers committed 16 penalties, 11 in the first half.
Springfield Central 42, Lawrence 8
Lawrence (4-5): 0 0 8 0 — 8
Springfield Central (8-2): 16 18 8 0 — 42
Division 1 first round
First Quarter
SC — Joe Griffin 17 pass from William Watson (Kamari Latney rush), 9:06
SC — Christopher Winslow 12 punt return (Latney rush), 1:01
Second Quarter
SC — Tykarryon Daniels 34 pass from Watson, rush failed, 10:40
SC — Tariq Thomas 33 run, rush failed, 8:02
SC — Daniels 22 run, pass failed, 5:20
Third Quarter
Lawr — Joenel Figueroa 16 pass from Jayden Abreu (Abreu rush), 3:24
SC — Watson 55 run (Thomas rush), 2:33
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LAWRENCE (19-59) — Jadiel Gomez 5-5, Estarling Morales 10-50, Andy Medina 3-1, Julian Rosario 1-3; SPRINGFIELD (17-170) — Thomas 9-51, Latney 1-12, Watson 4-85, Griffin 2-19, ShaunDez Buckhannon 1-3
PASSING: LAWRENCE – Abreu 18-28-3, 103, Medina 0-1-0, 0; SPRINGFIELD – Watson 13-21-0, 189
RECEIVING: LAWRENCE — Figueroa 5-58, Medina 5-29, Rosario 2-(-1), Frendy Soler 2-23, Jaydes Cartagena 1-(-3), Morales 1-(-3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.