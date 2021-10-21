Bryce Parker was stunned three years ago, when the Timberlane coaching staff informed the then-150-pound freshman running back he was moving to offensive and defensive line.
“(Varsity line) coach (Brian) Nicoll called me down one day,” said Parker. “He told me, ‘I want to mold you into a future lineman.’ I was shocked and didn’t really know. But it was what the team needed from me, so I said I would do it.”
However unexpected, that move is a major reason why Timberlane has established itself as a state championship favorite this fall.
Parker has made a team-high 37 tackles — 10 for a loss — and eight sacks for the Owls, who have surged to a 7-0 record this fall, just two years after going 0-9 in Division 1.
Timberlane enters the weekend ranked No. 6 overall — and No. 1 in Division 2 — in the state-wide Union Leader Power Poll.
“Two years ago, it was hard to imagine we would ever be here,” said Parker. “We worked hard, but we struggled in games and it was hard to lose. So now it feels amazing to be on top.”
Now 6-foot and 180 pounds, Parker still may not look like a lineman, but the senior is the leader of an Owls defense that’s allowing just 10.4 points per game with two shutouts. He also plays key snaps on offense at guard and tackle.
“Bryce is willing to play whatever role we ask of him,” said Timberlane head coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger over the last two years and has become a problem for people as a defensive tackle, particularly as a relentless pass rusher. His combination of strength and quickness makes him tough to block. and he’s a sure tackler.”
The ‘Ankle biter’
Despite often matching up with linemen up to 100 pounds heavier, Parker has dominated opposing offenses.
“My team likes to call me the ‘ankle biter,’” Parker said with a laugh. “I happen to make a lot of tackles from the waist down, grab ankles and roll. Sometimes it’s a struggle, but my quickness helps a lot. As soon as the ball moves, I fire off the ball and make plays.
“Wrestling (for the reigning Division 1 champion Owls) helps a lot. Stuff like hand fighting off the line, leverage and balance all tie football and wrestling together. and the ankle biting is kind of a wrestling move.”
For Parker, nothing’s better than a sack.
“A sack is one of the best feelings you can have,” he said. “At the end of the Plymouth game, I had two sacks in a row that kind of clinched the win. That was a statement. It felt so good to put a cap on a win over powerhouse Plymouth.”
Leading the turnaround
Parker experienced the lows, as a special teamer, on Timberlane’s winless 2019 team.
“I always felt like this senior class had something special,” he said. “But back then it was hard to stick together and keep the morale up during the losses. But we knew if we stuck together and kept battling, we would win some games.”
Last year, the Owls improved to 3-4 and advanced to the Division 2 semifinals in a year sent into disarray by COVID-19.
Now, the struggles make the pursuit of a state title is even sweeter.
“To be working towards the goal of maybe winning a state championship is so thrilling,” he said. “We’re focused on winning the next game, but the opportunity to maybe go undefeated and win a state title is amazing.”
