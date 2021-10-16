DURHAM, N.H. –- Sophomore running back Dylan Laube broke loose for a pair of long touchdown runs, but they weren’t enough as the University of New Hampshire lost to Dartmouth College, 38-21, in front of a Family Weekend crowd of 15,394 on Saturday in Wildcat Stadium.
The No. 23 Wildcats lost their third straight game and are 3-3 overall. They are 2-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play and get back to league action with a game at Elon next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Dartmouth improved to 5-0 overall and collected the Granite Bowl trophy awarded to the winner of the contest. The Big Green is 2-0 in the Ivy League and plays Columbia at home on Friday night at 6 p.m.
Laube scored on a 75-yard run early in the second period and then added a 53-yard TD midway through the third period to spark a Wildcat rally. Both touchdowns were longer than his previous career long run of 50 yards and it was his first game with a pair of rushing scores.
Laube carried six times for 139 yards in the game. The Wildcats had a season high 197 rushing yards in the game and 361 yards of total offense.
Junior Carlos Washington, Jr. (Fort Washington, Md.) teamed with junior Sean Coyne (Portsmouth. R.I.) for a 48-yard touchdown on a halfback option for the other UNH score. That one cut Dartmouth’s lead to 31-21 with 3:42 left in the third period.
Dartmouth bumped the margin back to 38-21 with quarterback Nick Howard’s third 6-yard touchdown run of the game with 8:41 left in the fourth period. Dartmouth had 280 yards rushing and 634 total yards of offense.
The Big Green alternate quarterbacks and Howard carried 18 times for 131 yards and the three scores. Derek Kyler completed 20 of his 25 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.